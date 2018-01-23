Wargrave man jailed for 13 years for child sex offences

A 61-year-old man from Wargrave has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for multiple counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

Shard Kennedy was found guilty and sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Friday for three counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 and one count of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, between 2009 and 2012.

He will also be added to the sex offenders register for life.

During the week-long trial at Reading Crown Court last week, the jury heard how the female victim confronted Kennedy several years after the incidents, and recorded the conversation on her phone.

In a muffled recording played to the court, the girl discusses when ‘you used to do stuff to me’ and says she can’t get it out of her mind.

A man, which the court was told was Kennedy, later says he is ‘sorry’ and ‘disgusted’ with himself.

The court was also played the girl’s taped interview with police from 2016.

During the nearly hour-long recording she said the accused tried to get her to perform a sex act with her hand and described how ‘he wouldn’t take no for an answer’.

Recounting multiple incidents she described her disgust, saying that Kennedy tried to kiss her and another incident where she alleges he forced her head into his crotch.

Kennedy’s defence lawyer had argued that the reason the girl was making the allegations was the defendant had embarrassed her in the past and she was looking for attention.