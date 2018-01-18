Hundreds attend funeral for police officer who died after Hare Hatch crash

Hundreds of mourners turned out today (Thursday) to say goodbye to PC James Dixon, who lost his life following a collision in Hare Hatch last month.

PC Dixon (pictured below), 39, died after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car on the A4 Bath Road on Tuesday, December 5. Gladys Goodwin, 91, who was a passenger in the car, also died following the collision.

PC Dixon's funeral was held today at Saint James the Less Church in Pangbourne, with police officer's forming a guard of honour for their colleague.

Following the funeral, PC Dixon’s family made the following statement: “Today we said our final goodbyes to James Dixon, or Dixie as he was affectionately known by many.

“He was a loving husband, excited father to be, caring son and brother and genuine friend to many. He was one of life's legends.

“We are all truly heartbroken and devastated by his loss. His death leaves behind a hole that can never and will never be filled. He will be missed forever and never forgotten.”