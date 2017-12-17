Forces sweetheart entertains at Christmas high tea party

More than 120 elderly residents enjoyed a Christmas high tea party that included a performance by a ‘forces sweetheart’.

It was sixth annual event held at the Colleton Primary School in Colleton Drive, where guests could enjoy two hours of drinks, a high tea of sandwiches and cakes, and were entertained by the Colleton School choir.

The event is to help older people who might not have friends or relatives to enjoy some Christmas entertainment, but also a time to meet friends, old and new, for chat.

Visitors were also joined by Kitty Mazinsky, a ‘forces sweethearts’ singer, and Father Christmas, who handed out the raffle prizes before a Christmas carol sing-a-long.

Director at Home Instead Senior Care Melissa Johnson said: “It’s really just to ensure the elderly are not forgotten this Christmas.

“All our guests had a wonderful time.”

The event on Saturday, December 2 was supported by Home Instead Senior Care, Timefinders, Twyford Together, and The David Brownlow Charitable Foundation and Age Concern.