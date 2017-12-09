Ladies' football club welcomes 300th player

An eight-year-old girl has become the 300th player at a female-only football club, making it one of the largest in the country.

Amara Khurana was officially welcomed at Wargrave Girls and Ladies Football Club on Saturday into one of 15 teams fielded across two leagues.

The club began in 2000 with just a few girls from the nearby school and their football-loving teacher, who would meet up on a Saturday morning to kick a ball around and play friendly matches.

Chairman Bob Austen has been involved with the club since the early days, firstly as resident referee and then for 10 years as chairman.

He said: “The club’s success is based on its philosophy of encouraging and nurturing its players and many long term friendships have been formed among the players.

“The emphasis is very much on fun and enjoyment. We always welcome new players.”

Anyone interested in joining can visit www.wargravegirlsfc.co.uk