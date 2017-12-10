Budding gardeners swap pens for spades in 'eco day'

Pens and paper were swapped for forks and spades as pupils, parents and teachers took part in a school eco day.

It was the first such day of the school year at Sonning CE Primary School and the aim was to improve the outside environment of the school and provide children and parents with an opportunity to learn about horticulture while developing their gardening skills.

On Friday, November 17 children brought in plants, bulbs and gardening tools and each class throughout the school was assigned an area to clear and children planted bulbs and plants.

Vegetable trugs purchased by the Parent Teacher Association were also planted out and will be used for environmental science studies during the year.

Head teacher Luke Henderson said: “Parents, staff and children worked brilliantly together to transform many parts of the outside environment.

“The day was thoroughly enjoyed by the children.

“Our next eco day is planned for the Spring.”