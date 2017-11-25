In pictures: Nearly 40 teams battle it out in annual rugby festival

Hundreds of pupils took part in the 11th Berkshire School under-12 rugby festival on Thursday, November 16.

On a cold but sunny morning approximately 500 boys made up the 39 teams from 30-plus schools arrived at Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning to take part in the annual event.

Matches took place on pitches across the school’s grounds with refereeing by school rugby staff and some of Blue Coat’s 1st XV players

Although the festival no longer has a final winner, the top four schools on record at the end of the tournament were Desborough As, Ranelagh As, Claires Court As and Bohunt As.

The hosts, Blue Coat, fielded three teams and the school’s A team remained unbeaten throughout the day – but a 0-0 draw in their first game against a very competitive Highdown, meant that they just missed a spot in the top four.

Blue Coat A team members, Lucas Dance, said: “It was an awesome day playing against so many different schools.”

Tournament organiser, Blue Coat’s director of sport Bill Voice, added: “Without winners, the organisation of the festival is so much easier.”