Community appeal to replace stolen defibrillator in Twyford

The co-ordinator of Twyford’s community first responders is appealing for help to replace a defibrillator that was stolen last month.

The device was taken at some point between October 14-21 from its point near Shine Dental Clinic, where it has been for around 18 months.

Defibrillators are used to give a high energy electric shock to the heart through the chest wall to someone who is in cardiac arrest.

Neil Robertson has been working with members of Twyford Together to fundraise for a new defibrillator.

He said there was a delay as they thought the device might turn up, especially if it was taken as a prank.

He added: “I’m not really sure why else you would take it as they can’t be used for any other purpose. If anyone still does want to return it anonymously that would be great.”

Visit www.spacehive.com/twyfordtogether to donate.