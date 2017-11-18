Community tennis club marks fifth anniversary with refurbished courts

A community tennis club launched on the back of the London 2012 Olympics is celebrating its fifth anniversary.

Charvil Community Tennis Club (CCTC), in East Park Farm, has been serving up coaching and sporting facilities to encourage more people to take up the sport.

It marked the anniversary last month with newly refurbished courts and fencing, including new colours.

Regular coaching is available on Sundays in the autumn and spring terms for both

juniors and adults.

In addition, there are club nights, focused Tuesday evening sessions and Saturday midday doubles.

Chairman of CCTC Carl Emerson-Dam said: “We’re a friendly and welcoming club for people of all ages and all abilities.”

Seet www.charvilcommunitytennis.org.uk for more information.