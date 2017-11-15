Police appeal after woman claiming to be police officer punches dog walker in the head

A female dog walker claimed to be a policewoman before assaulting a man in the Broad Hinton Estate.

At about 6pm on Tuesday, October 10, a man in his twenties was walking his dog when he was approached by a woman who was also walking a dog. She identified herself as a police officer.

The woman said she had warned the victim about his dog previously and then barged past him. She returned about ten minutes later without her dog and told the victim he was under arrest.

The man asked to see her identification, at which point she punched the victim several times in the head.

The victim was not injured and did not attend hospital.

Yesterday (Wednesday), police released an image of a woman who may have information that could assist their investigation.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Marcus Burrows of the Investigation Hub based at Loddon Valley police station, said: "We are carrying out a thorough investigation into this incident.

"At this stage it is not clear whether the offender is an actual police officer, but at this stage there is nothing to suggest that the offender is a Thames Valley Police officer.”

Call police on 101 quoting reference 43170301158 with any information.