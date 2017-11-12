New recruit for 'at risk' Wargrave Fire Station

The ‘at risk’ fire station in the village has enlisted a new recruit as it battles to stay open.

Wargrave Fire Station, in Victoria Road, was given a temporary reprieve from closure last year on the condition it recruits enough retained firefighters to improve availability and response times.

Potential recruits must live within a seven-minute radius of the station.

Neil Harling, 44, who lives two minutes from the station, said: “It’s one of those things you don’t appreciate what you’ve got until you need it.

“It would be a shame to lose such a valuable thing.”

Neil has now been supplied with a pager and has had one shout so far,

assisting in opening the door of a house where a vulnerable person was stuck inside.

Crew manager Jon Murby said: “We’ve got about eight people going through the various parts of the entry programme but we still need more.

“We’ve got another recruitment day coming up on Sunday, November 26 but it’s also a day for the community to meet us and get a better idea of what we do.”

The day will run from 11am-2pm.