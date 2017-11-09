Parts of Knowl Hill and Wargrave still without water as Thames Water investigates problem

Thames Water staff are set to hand out bottled water as it investigates a problem that has left parts of Knowl Hill, Wargrave and Hare Hatch without water.

A Thames Water update states: “Customers in RG10 may have low water pressure or may be without water. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

“We are investigating the problem and aim to have it fixed as soon as possible.”

Problems have been reported in the area since yesterday (Wednesday).

Thames Water staff are handing out bottled water in Knowl Hill, which is available to people living nearby affected by the issue.

The company said it expects all water supplies to be back up and running later today.