Colleton Primary School closed due to lack of water

The headteacher of a primary school in Twyford is appealing for parents to come and collect their children after a problem with the water supply has left the school without water.

Colleton Primary School pupils have been left without toilet and washing facilities.

In a statement posted on the school website headteacher Mrs Caroline Norris said: “It is with regret that I have had to take the decision to close the school.

“Please come and collect your child or children from their teams as soon as you can.

“I appreciate that this may take some organising on your part.

“If you are working and need to arrange someone else to pick up, please phone or email the office when your plans are in place.

“I apologise again for the inconvenience that this has caused.”

A spokewoman for Thames Water said: “"We’re sorry to any of our customers in the RG5, RG6, RG9 and RG10 postcodes who are still experiencing issues with their water supply.

"We transferred extra water across from Earley this morning to restore supplies to many of our customers in the Sonning and Charvil areas.

“We’re now working to bring more water in from other areas to help all of our other customers.

"We have a full team of engineers continuing to work hard to fix the problem with our network, and they are doing all they can to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

Bottled water is available for collection from the following locations: