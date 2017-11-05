Twyford man to join humanitarian trip to build school in Nepal

A wealth management company employee from the village will join his colleagues on a two-week mission to Nepal to help rebuild the communities still recovering from the earthquake that rocked the country in April 2015.

Andy Barden, from Twyford, will join a team from St James’s Place Wealth Management, who are hoping to build a seismically-safe school in one of the lowland hill villages in Nepal called Chunikhel.

During the earthquake 46,000 classrooms were destroyed.

Andy said: “One of our directors went out there after the earthquake and he set up a charity which in a small way is helping to rebuild.

“So many communities have been trying to rebuild their schools over the past two winters and their children have often had to maintain their studies in cattle sheds and under plastic sheeting stretched over bamboo frames.

“Once we have worn ourselves out with all our hard labour, in the second week we will embark on a challenging trek through the Annapurna’s foothills climbing Poon Hill.

“But we desperately want to give Chunikhel back their school.”

To donate visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AndyBarden