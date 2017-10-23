Pupil at infant school becomes headteacher for the day

The student became the teacher at an infant school in Hermitage Drive.

Leo Goodwin, seven, took on the role as headteacher for the day at Polehampton Infant School on Friday, October 13.

Leo, or Mr Goodwin, started the day earlier than normal by welcoming parents in the playground as they dropped their children off at the school and led two assemblies.

He then spent the day overseeing lessons, checking the school grounds and even wrote some of the school’s newsletter.

Headteacher Helen Ball was able to put her feet up for the day as Mr Goodwin went about his role and responsibilities. He loved it,” she said, “he was really looking forward to it.”

The opportunity was the result of a raffle the school held in the summer to help with their fundraising project ‘Raise the Roof’, which aims to convert an outside courtyard area into a classroom.

Miss Ball said she wasn’t concerned about losing her job just yet, adding: “Lots of other children were keen to give it go.”

To donate visit https://mydonate.bt.com/events/courtyardclassroombuildproject/423092