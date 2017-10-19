Controversial pet store has puppy licence revoked

A controversial pet store has had its licence to sell puppies revoked after Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) confirmed that an investigation found it was in breach of certain licensing conditions.

Linton Pet Store, in Bath Road, has been the subject of regular protests by animal rights campaigners over its use of puppy farms which, though legal, have been labelled cruel by activists.

A previous petition, started in January last year, calling on WBC to refuse the licence gathered thousands of signatures.

WBC carried out an audit of the store’s licensing conditions concerning the sale of puppies after receiving a number of complaints.

A new licence was issued in June this year, valid for one year, which did not include the sale

of puppies.

The store, in Ladds Garden Village, was given a transition period which expired on October 4, after which it can still operate as a pet shop, but cannot sell puppies.

Cllr Norman Jorgensen (Cons, Hillside), executive member for environment, sports, environmental health, leisure and libraries at WBC, said: “As a result of our investigation we felt there was an outstanding issue that hadn’t been

resolved, relating to the exchange of information between the pet shop and prospective customers about the puppies available for sale.

“There is no mechanism to apply again because the licence has been issued.

“However, the pet shop could appeal against our decision made on August 8, 2017 to remove its ability to sell puppies.”

A spokesman for the pet store said: “The council has not had the decency to inform

us about the decision and our solicitors have had to chase them for a response.

“We are trying to arrange a meeting with the council.”

Animal rights campaigner Yonni Wilson said: “As a group of very concerned local residents, who’ve long campaigned for the withdrawal of Linton’s licence to sell puppies, we’re delighted and relieved that the council has finally made this decision.

“It’s great news for dogs and for dog lovers.

“Many Linton customers have approached us saying they didn’t realise they were

buying ‘puppy-farmed’ puppies.”

She added: “We’re campaigning for new legislation which would ban all third party sales of puppies – ensuring puppies would be bought direct from the breeder.”