Colleton Primary School wins gold for environmental work

A primary school in the village has won a gold award in the schools category as part of Britain in Bloom after being praised for its environmental work.

Colleton Primary School in Colleton Drive recently added a new sentry garden where the pupils can help grow herbs and vegetables, and tend chickens and bees on the site.

Pupils also enjoy a gardening club and make use of an open fire to cook and eat outside when learning about other cultures.

Honey and other products grown in the garden are often sold to parents with money raised helping maintain the garden and plant afresh.

Miss Caroline Dobson, class teacher, said: “We will ask the kids what they want to plant next and we even have someone who comes in and does wood work.

“I just want to say thanks the businesses that helped build the garden and the staff and students for all their hard work.”