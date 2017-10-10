Facelift for Woodclyffe Hall in Wargrave

A village hall in Wargrave has undergone a facelift.

Builders began refurbishment work on the outside of Woodclyffe Hall, which was built in 1902, several months ago at a cost of tens of thousands of pounds.

The parish council commissioned the work to secure the listed building’s future for another generation.

North ward councillor Phil Davies said: “The builders really have done a fantastic job.

“There’s a new kitchen and heating system to make it more useable.”

Half of the venue has been let to Wargrave Theatre Group so residents can expect to see more plays and other performances in the hall.

“The inside will be completely finished in the next few weeks.

“Anyone can rent the hall out and I would encourage people to get in touch for any uses they may have,” added Phil.