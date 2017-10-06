Hundreds attend meeting protesting plans for 3,500 homes in Ruscombe

Hundreds of concerned villagers spoke to councillors on Thursday about the potential development of thousands of homes in Ruscombe.

The inaugural meeting of the newly-established Campaign to Protect Rural Wokingham included speeches and a question and answer session with borough councillors who back the initiative.

It was formed after leaked Wokingham Borough Council documents seen by the Advertiser were made public.

The ‘Strategic Framework Masterplanning Commission’ outlines areas around Ruscombe, Grazeley and Barkham for potential development and seeks a consultant to help put plans together for developments on those sites.

It its part of Wokingham Borough Council’s Local Plan Update.

Up to 3,500 homes are proposed for Ruscombe, which is surrounded by greenbelt.

At least 300 people attended the meeting at Loddon Hall.

Jane Baker, one of the group’s organisers, said: “This large number (of people) is very heartening indeed because we can win this,” she said.

“We just need to put our time and effort into this.”

The campaign was formed to protect the greenbelt.

Cllr John Halsall (Con, Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe), said he wanted to ‘build as broad a coalition’ as possible between the councillors representing northern Wokingham and those from the rest of the borough.

He was joined by fellow Wokingham borough councillors Emma Hobbs (Con, Charvil), John Jarvis (Con, Twyford), Lindsay Ferris (Lib Dem, Twyford) and Wayne Smith (Con, Hurst).

Ruscombe Parish Council vice-chairman Cllr Mike Evans was also present.

They were joined by ex-council leader Keith Baker (Con, Coronation), who was ousted from that position in May.

Cllr Halsall remarked about how the council had enforced against Hare Hatch Sheeplands, in London Road, over greenbelt developments but now appeared to be ready to ‘give it to a developer’.

Cllr Baker later said: “I am actually very annoyed that I am being put into a position that hypocrisy could be labelled on me.”

Cllr Baker was leader for much of the legal battle between the garden centre and the council.

A website for the group will be launched.