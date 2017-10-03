Thousands raised at Twyford charity fun run

Organisers hope the sixth annual fun run in Twyford will have raised more than £3,000 on Sunday.

More than 400 runners registered for the event while families, friends and residents braved the forecasted bad weather to cheer them on.

With more runners than ever before there were several community stalls, a bouncy castle and facepainting for the children.

Twyford Parish Council chairman Roy Mantel was also on hand to present medals to the winners.

The event is organised by Twyford Together members and Ellie Barnes at Barnes Fitness.

Gordon Storey from Twyford Together said: “In six years we’ve never had bad weather.

“But it was very well attended by people in the village. We’re still counting up all the money from entries but the total should be over £3,000.”