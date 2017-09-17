Sonning Art group holds Chairman's Cup competition

12:00PM, Sunday 17 September 2017
Joan Sedgewick, who came first with her painting called Iris, with chairman Sue Bell.
‘The winners were delighted’ said the chairman of Sonning Art group after it held its fifth annual Chairman’s Cup competition on Friday, September 9.
The group welcomes artists of all abilities and offers each a chance to work on their own ideas but in an a welcoming environment where they can share experiences.
Sue Bell has been the group’s chairman for about five years. She said: “We’re a friendly group, there’s even tea and cake.”
The group now has more than 30 members and there were 14 entries into the competition all together.
Each will go on to exhibit their work at the Sonning Village Show on Saturday.
The winner will keep the Chairman’s Cup until the next competition in a few months.
The group meets at Pearson Hall in Sonning, every Friday from 1-4pm.
