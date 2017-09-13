Wargrave's Debbie McGee begins training for Strictly Come Dancing

TV personality and presenter Debbie McGee has been paired with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

It is the Italian’s third year in the competition and he seemed to be impressed with the 58-year-old’s footwork after he tweeted he was speechless after their first day of training on Monday.

Today (Wednesday), Debbie, who lives in Wargrave, tweeted: “Day three of training what will it bring? Aches and pains and smiles.”

She will follow in the footsteps of her late husband Paul Daniels after joining the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Debbie achieved fame through her television appearances alongside her magician husband in The Paul Daniels Magic Show, which ran from 1979 to 1994.

Paul, who died in March last year aged 77, was a contestant on series eight of Strictly in 2010.

He was eliminated in the second round.

The latest series will begin on September 23.