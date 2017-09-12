Traffic delays following car crash on A4 at Hare Hatch

Traffic hold-ups are being reported on the A4 in Hare Hatch due to an accident involving two cars this afternoon (Tuesday).

South Central Ambulance Service was called to the incident at 4.47pm and is still at the scene with an ambulance and a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle.

One of the cars was carrying two elderly people, one of whom suffered from chest injuries and the other a minor neck injury.

The man driving the second car is still being assessed by medics but he is believed to have only sustained minor injuries.

Both elderly patients will be taken to hospital but are still at the scene.

The AA has reported ‘severe’ tailbacks on the A4 Westbound between Cherry Garden Lane and New Road and delays between A321 Wargrave Road and Tag Lane.