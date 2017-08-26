Staff praised at 'Outstanding' Cedar Park Day Nursery

Staff at Cedar Park Day Nursery in Bridge Farm Road in Twyford have been praised for the quality of their teaching and the outcomes they provide for children.

It was rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted after an inspection last month - which is achieved by only 15 per cent of early years providers.

The report said all children, including the very young and those with English as an additional language, made outstanding progress in the welcoming and nurturing nursery environment. It described an ‘exemplary range of experiences’ in the well-resourced and safe nursery environments.

It said the nursery could improve by ‘strengthening the excellent opportunities for staff to model language for children, to help them make even better progress’.

Manager Emma Kemp said: “We couldn’t be more proud or delighted that the inspector recognised how ambitious we are for our children, and the close relationship we have with their hugely supportive and enthusiastic parents. This teamwork has made our nursery outstanding and we will continue to strive to make it even better.”