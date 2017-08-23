Debbie McGee 'can't stop smiling' about Strictly Come Dancing appearance

TV personality and presenter Debbie McGee will follow in the footsteps of her late husband Paul Daniels by becoming the 13th celebrity contestant on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 58-year-old Wargrave resident said: “There are no words to describe how I feel about performing on Strictly Come Dancing.

“The excitement is overwhelming, I can’t stop smiling.

“It’s been the hardest secret I have ever had to keep.”

Debbie achieved national and international fame through her television appearances alongside her husband in the BBC One series The Paul Daniels Magic Show, which ran from 1979 to 1994 and regularly attracted audiences of 15 million during its peak in the 1980s.

Paul, who passed away in March last year, was a contestant on series eight of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 15th series of the BAFTA award-winning show will return on BBC One in the autumn.

Other contestants lined up for the series include The Saturdays' Mollie King, JLS star Aston Merrygold and comedian Brian Conley.