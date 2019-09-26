Children in poverty to receive beds thanks grant from 'Tiser owner

Impoverished children who had been sleeping on a pile of coats now have proper beds thanks to money donated by the Advertiser’s owner.

The Louis Baylis Trust has given a £2,000 grant to Marlow-based children's charity the Link Foundation.

The charity, run by chairman Una Loughrey, has used the money to buy 10 beds for children who are the most in need.

Una said: “We spend a lot of our incomings, about £20,000, on beds and cots – and the grant money goes towards helping us provide that.

“Recently we saw children that were literally sleeping on coats in the corner of a room.

“We got a bunk bed for these children.

“These people are living in poverty but as long as we can get them a good bed and a clean new mattress, that’s a really good start.”

A standard bed for a child costs £200. A bunk bed costs £300 and a cot is valued at £150.

Each year the Link Foundation provides beds for those most in need, often using grant money provided by the Louis Baylis Trust.

“We are one of the beneficiaries from Let’s Rock the Moor and other small events, we raise some money but the grants really help make up the shortfall.

“I can’t count the number of years that the Baylis Trust has given us a grant. £2,000 can make such a difference.”

Staff at the Link Foundation work hard throughout the year and are constantly trying to raise more money to help children in need.

In the festive period it spends thousands on providing proper Christmas meals to disadvantaged children in the Maidenhead and Marlow areas as well as overseas.

If you would like to donate to the charity you can text LINK02 to 70070 followed by an amount (LINK02 £10 for example).

Any corporate sponsor that would like to help support and fund the Link Foundation’s work, call Una Loughrey on 01628 400600.