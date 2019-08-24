Day centre uses Baylis Trust grant to fund shared play days

Children with special needs and their families will get more of the support they need after a day centre was handed a grant by the Advertiser’s owner.

Camp Mohawk was given a £2,500 grant by the Louis Baylis Trust in July, which will help it carry on working with young people with physical and developmental disabilities.

The day centre is based on five acres of land in the countryside, and throughout the year it provides a range of activities for the youngsters and their families to take part in, providing a ‘safe haven’ where children can relax, play, develop social skills and build up their self-confidence.

The money has been used to fund shared play days, where groups and families can come to Camp Mohawk and enjoy the outdoor playing facilities.

The centre features a huge variety of indoor and outdoor activities, like the ‘ancient woods’, games field, adventure play area and indoor soft play and sensory rooms.

Annabel Hill, of Camp Mohawk, said: “Children actually miss the routine of school during the summer holidays, so this is somewhere they can go where their families are welcome.”

The centre also runs a selection of youth groups, which meet at the centre each week to do fun activities or go on trips away from Camp Mohawk, catering for all age groups.

Those who are interested in registering their family with Camp Mohawk can visit www.campmohawk.org.uk/registration/

The charity is also constantly seeking volunteers and fundraisers to help keep Camp Mohawk in top condition.

Over the bank holiday weekend, 10 people from Groupe SEB, based in Windsor, will attempt the Three Peaks Challenge, climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in three days. They hope to raise £7,500 for three charities – Camp Mohawk, SportsAble and Thames Hospice.

To support the climbers visit: www.gofundme.com/ groupe-seb-3-peaks-challenge