Datchet sea scouts use grant money for important safety equiptment

Young sea scouts have gained a bit more independence thanks to a donation by the Advertiser’s owner.

1st Datchet Sea Scouts, based in Creak Cottage, received a £500 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust which was spent on two radios that are used by the youngsters out rowing to contact safety boats.

The purchases have enabled the group’s leaders to send some children out without such strict supervision, safe in the knowledge that they can get in touch should they run into trouble.

Simon Pearce, of Datchet Sea Scouts, said: “We were really happy and relieved to receive the grant, we can’t function as a group without grants like this.

It’s really important for us to be able to provide activities for our young people and get equipment that lets us do more. Its a good bit of safety equipment for us really, this is the first time we have allowed some of the kids to go out and do some rowing on their own.

“Without grants, our group really wouldn't survive so by getting them in we have been given the opportunity to let our kids do a lot more activities and let them get a lot more life skills.“

The group got a chance to give the new radios a proper test at a Splash Day the sea scouts hosted at Silver Wing Sailing Club in Wraysbury on June 22.

About 150 people, including parents, came along to try a bit of rowing, canoeing, kayaking and more, while those who preferred dry land sat back and enjoyed the

barbecue.