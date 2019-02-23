Louis Baylis Trust gives Maidenhead's Got Talent grant

A grant from the Advertiser’s owner has been a ‘godsend’ for an upcoming talent show.

Maidenhead’s Got Talent, taking place at Taplow Court in Cliveden Road, Taplow, received a £2,000 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust in November.

The money has helped ensure that the show will go ahead without a hitch on Friday, March 1, with most of the money spent on equipment that will be used on the day.

Nas Parkes, who is part of Maidenhead Bridge Rotary and one of the project leads, said that excitement is starting to ramp up for the event.

She said: “We want to provide fun for the community. People don’t always associate Maidenhead with being fun – what we want to show is that we can do fun things.

“It’s huge for everyone taking part, the children get to show their skills to a big audience, and it gives our performers a real buzz.”

Entries for the show are mostly made up of child singing and dancing acts, with a wide variety of different styles, including opera, set to feature.

With volunteers from Maidenhead Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames also getting involved, it will ensure the talent show is one of the biggest events on the Rotary calendar this year.

With the show having had no upfront funding, Nas called the Louis Baylis grant a ‘lifeline’.

She said: “We are really grateful for all the support that Louis Baylis Trust gives us. The money is really important for us, we don’t have any upfront budget to run the event, it’s very much a lifeline. It means we can get a certain amount of equipment now which we need for the show, it’s a godsend for us.”