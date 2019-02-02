Men's Matters receives grant from Louis Baylis Trust

A £500 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust will help a charitable group continue its work tackling social isolation among older men in Berkshire.

Men’s Matters received the funding from the Advertiser’s owner in its latest round of donations in November.

The group first launched at All Saints Church, in Dedworth, two years ago.

But its membership has increased to more than 50 people, with weekly drop-in sessions now running at the Maidenhead Community Centre, in York Road, and Longwood Park in Langley.

Trustee Tim Walker, from Datchet, said: “It’s absolutely free so the money we get from grants allows the guys to have no costs and it enables us to fully subsidise our trips.”

Excursions for the group have included a trip to Bletchley Park where members got a chance to learn about how the venue was once the top secret home of Great Britain’s Second World War codebreakers.

The group also organises guest speakers to talk to its members about issues such as healthy eating.

A representative from the Microwave Association recently visited and dished out top tips on how to get the most out of a microwave, from steaming vegetables to cooking meat.

Tim added: “The aim is bring older men together to form friendships and help them overcome loneliness through social interaction.

“We don’t say Men’s Matters is a group for retired men, we just say it’s a group for older men.”

Anyone who wants to get involved or find out more should email contact@mensmatters.org.uk