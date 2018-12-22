Maidenhead Child Contact Centre receives donation from Louis Baylis Trust

A centre which gives separated parents a chance to see their children has been given a fundraising boost by the Louis Baylis Trust.

The Maidenhead Child Contact Centre has been running at the town’s United Reformed Church, in West Street, for the past 25 years.

The volunteer-run service allows children to meet a parent or grandparent who they otherwise might not see due to family separation.

Youngsters can be brought to the centre, which is open two Saturdays a month, by their resident parent.

They then get the chance to spend two hours playing with their estranged parent, with the presence of volunteers providing a safe space for families.

Pat Oldcorn, centre deputy co-ordinator, said: “By and large, families use the service for a relatively short amount of time and it provides an even playing field where people can get back to being able to realise there are better ways of managing the situation.

“The hope is that eventually parents can move on to the stage where they can collect a child from each other’s homes.”

The centre is generally used by children up to the age of 12 and relies on donations to keep running.

In the latest round of grants handed out by the Advertiser’s owner, the service received £500 which will be used to buy additional toys for the children.

A referral form must be completed for families to use the service.

Visit www.maidenheadccc.org.uk for details.