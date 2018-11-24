Maidenhead Blind Club receives £1,000 donation from Louis Baylis Trust

A charity where monthly meetings mean ‘everything’ to its members has received a £1,000 donation from the Louis Baylis Trust.

Maidenhead Blind Club has been established for more than 50 years and president Jo Ayre has been involved with the charity since her late husband became a Rotarian 45 years ago.

As well as monthly meetings that include entertainment and refreshments, the club also arranges four lunches a year and members receive a card and flowers on their birthday.

All events are held at SportsAble in Braywick Road and about 70 members attend.

Many arrive via volunteer drivers who very often become a greater source of support.

Jo said: “Some of them look after the people they take, some of them take them shopping and some of them keep in touch.”

The club also organises garden centre visits and trips to Windsor Theatre to enjoy ‘described performances’.

Jo said: “We have more than 50 helpers who are absolutely marvellous but without the Louis Baylis Trust money we couldn’t do half the things we do.”

She added: “It means everything to our members, some of them aren’t able to get out from one month to the next, you lose your confidence.

“They are a little bit marooned at home.”

They also provide an audio library which includes audio books and newspapers including the Maidenhead Advertiser.

On Tuesday members of the club went to SportsAble for a bring and buy sale followed by one of the four annual lunches and tea.

Its December meeting will include Christmas carols sung by the Salvation Army and another lunch will follow in January.

Anyone who would like to join the Maidenhead Blind Club, help to arrange transport or become a general volunteer should call Jo on 01628 625958.