Louis Baylis Trust grant helps towards church landscaping project

A grant from the Louis Baylis Trust has helped All Saints CE Church carry out some much needed landscaping between its church and church hall.

Two large tree stumps in the ground between the two buildings were posing a risk for members of the church and to people walking to the church hall.

A range of activities and clubs are hosted at the church hall including fitness classes, children’s groups and scout meetings.

The church has spent £30,000 levelling the entire area using a combination of existing funds, money from successful grant applications and cash from fundraising events.

A £500 grant was provided for the project by the Louis Baylis Trust in July.

A new bench has been put in the newly flattened area and fencing is due to be installed soon.

Work carried out by landscaping and engineering company Volker Highways began on the London Road site in about June and is now almost completed.

“It was getting worse and worse in terms of a health and safety hazard to people who walk into the church hall,” said churchwarden Stuart Burdess.

“These were not small tree trunks, they were huge, it was quite a job removing them and then the ground had to be levelled.

“The benefit to the community is through all the different user groups that will now have a safer access to the church hall.”