Maidenhead Arts Society receives £500 donation from Louis Baylis Trust

A donation from the Louis Baylis Trust will ensure a new arts society can take on its first project.

Maidenhead Arts Society, based in Altwood Road, received £500 from the Advertiser’s owner and will be using the money carefully to offer members something new.

It plans on spending the donation to develop its Young Art programme.

This includes working with Thames Valley Adventure Playground in Taplow to offer members a pebble hunt, where stones are painted and hidden with the aim of being found and redistributed to a different location.

Maidenhead Arts Society is an arts education charity, set up last year, which brings people together through a shared curiosity for the arts.

It provides a programme of monthly lectures on the third Monday of the month covering a wide range of subjects, taking place in the Courtyard Theatre at Norden Farm.

Offering expert speakers, it also gives opportunities to discover and support the arts of yesterday, today and tomorrow.

Founder of the society Marsha Carey-Elms said: “Our first project will be with the Thames Valley Adventure Playground.

“The children get big stones, and they paint pictures on them. Then they are hidden around the local community and people find them.

“We decided that we would use some of that money to start developing that, but we are not going to use all of it straight away.”

She praised the donation for giving her society a chance.

She said: “(Donations are) incredibly important, particularly in the first two or three years. You have to pay for the accommodation, speakers, it is not cheap.

“In a way it is a bit of a risk so anyone who is prepared to give you the benefit of the doubt is wonderful.”

Maidenhead Arts Society is looking for sponsors.

To become a member or find out more information about the club visit www.theartssociety.org/maidenhead