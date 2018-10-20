Baylis Trust donations to go towards brain injury group's festive party and theatre trip

A £500 donation from the Advertiser’s owner will help ‘restore a bit of normality’ for people suffering from the effects of brain injuries.

Headway South Bucks received the grant from the Louis Baylis Trust.

It is a registered charity affiliated to Headway, the brain injury association.

Its small team of four part-time staff and 18 volunteers run a resource hub at Bourne End Community Centre in Wakeman Road, offering therapy sessions and activities in a safe environment. These include card games and wheelchair aerobics.

Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) results in unique emotional, physical and cognitive behaviours and anyone impacted requires rehabilitation. The activities enhance mental, physical and social skills.

Jane Clarke, chairwoman of Headway South Bucks trustee board, explained how the money will be carefully spent.

She said: “We have got a Christmas party coming up on December 11, so we will use some of the funds on that.

“We book out the big hall and invite everyone to come along. We also do outings and the one we are saving up for now is a theatre trip to Woking in March to see Calendar Girls.

“We are trying to restore a bit of normality for people. We have music and art therapy, and if we can find somewhere, photography classes.”

Headway South Bucks is aiming to reach a goal of ensuring progress and improvements can be made by people with brain injuries years after it has occurred.

It welcomes injured clients at various stages of recovery while providing much needed support and respite to relatives and carers.

Jane said that the group is ‘giving people an experience they would not usually have’.

She added: “If you have gone from a partner being able, to being in a wheelchair overnight, it is hard to imagine how difficult life can be. It is a big change for the person and their families.”