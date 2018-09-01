Bisham church looks to go beyond Sunday services with help from Lous Baylis Trust grant

A 12th century church will be able to provide better facilities for its villagers with help from a donation from the Louis Baylis Trust.

All Saints Church in Bisham was given £500 in the latest round of grants from the trust, which owns the Advertiser.

The trust distributes grants worth more than £100,000 to more than 100 local organisations and charities each year.

Church warden Rob Stevens said the grant is being used so that the church can offer its visitors something extra than Sunday services.

“We are installing facilities for a toilet and hopefully a kitchenette in the church to make it better for visitors and to provide a facility for the local community,” he said.

“There was no community area for residents of Bisham so now we are trying to make our church available for them.

“You can’t have a church just for Sundays anymore, it needs to be part of the community.”

The church, built in 1175, is in need of modern amenities, said Rob.

“The church was built in the 12th century and it has not had a toilet in that time, so this is a tremendous advance in what we are doing.”

Rob is estimating the work will be finished mid-October.

Other plans include re-organising and converting part of the estuary by the church, which is something Rob is hoping will be completed once they have got the go-ahead from the church hierarchy.

Along with churches in Marlow, Little Marlow and Marlow Bottom, Bisham All Saints is also part of the ‘4U’ initiative, providing pastoral support to the community and maintaining strong links with schools, hospitals and other groups.

More details at 4u-team.org