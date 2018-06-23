Outdoor learning for pre-school pupils improved with grant from Louis Baylis Trust

A grant from the Louis Baylis Trust is going to help pre-school pupils improve their outdoor learning environment.

The Beehive Pre-school, in Holmanleaze, is a registered charity run by a parent committee dedicated to improving the facilities and the services it offers each of the children who attend.

The pre-school has been operating in Maidenhead since 1982 and is dedicated to the practice of ‘children learning through play’ and ‘active parent participation’.

A £250 grant from the trust was put towards an outdoor six panel set including a mirror, chalkboard, easel, window and archway to enhance seven areas of learning, encourage sensory development and improve the outdoor environment.

Additional money was raised through parents and a number of fundraising projects.

Co-leader Julie Bunce has been at the school for more than 20 years.

She said: “This is really going to improve the children’s learning environment as some don’t have outside areas at home to play in.

“So now they can develop and access all sorts of language and development tools outside.”

The pre-school currently has 28 children between the ages of two to five.

Mrs Bunce added the school had been a wonderful place to work over the years and it was great to watch the children grow and develop, regardless of their situation.

“I’d also just like to say a really big thank you to the trust, we really appreciate it.

“Without it we wouldn’t have been able to purchase the equipment.”

She said the school does currently have some spaces available and that parents can visit www.beehivepreschool. co.uk for more information.