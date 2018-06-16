Louis Baylis Trust donates to respite charity Revitalise

A national charity which provides respite holidays for disabled people and their carers has received a donation from the Louis Baylis Trust.

Revitalise applies for funding in areas where those who use their service live and it supports four people who live in the Royal Borough.

Based in Chigwell, Southampton and Southport, Revitalise provides excursions, activities and evening entertainment that are ordinarily very difficult or even impossible for its users to access.

The charity requested and was granted £1,416 from the Louis Baylis Trust, which owns the Advertiser, to go towards the total expenditure of the trips its organises in 2018.

It is expected that the total cost of sending the borough clients on these breaks over the course of a year will be £7,252.

For Maidenhead resident Emma Scrivens, the service is priceless.

The 37-year-old, who lives in Boyn Hill Avenue, has cerebral palsy and her mobility is limited as she spends all of her time in a wheelchair.

The 24-hour on-call support and transport that Revitalise provides makes it possible for her to enjoy a break two or three times a year.

She said: “It’s a second family.

“It’s a really friendly environment and I get the chance to go out to a lot of places which otherwise I wouldn’t get the opportunity to do.

“At least you know when you’re there it’s all arranged.”

In addition to providing nursing care and appropriate transport guests also benefit from being accompanied by a volunteer who provides companionship.

“I used to go away with my mum and dad but me being the age I am and them being the age they are, we want different things,” said Emma.

Emma has met volunteers from all over the world, including Germany and Korea, who have a variety of backgrounds which she says really opens her social circle.