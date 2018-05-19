Trust donation a 'lifeline' to update Braywick Heath Nurseries' IT system

A £2,000 donation from the Louis Baylis Trust is helping Braywick Heath Nurseries upgrade its IT system.

The nurseries were set up to provide disabled people with employment, training and work experience in a commercial business.

The organisation celebrated its 20th anniversary last year and has been able to offer training and employment to more than 800 people with disabilities and in need of support.

It currently supports 15 people with sensory, cognitive or physical disabilities who are supported by 15 volunteers.

The money was donated by the Louis Baylis Trust as part of its December 2017 grants and donations.

Braywick chairman Robin Pemberton said: “We’re still in the middle of replacing all of our software.

“The old system was installed about 12 years ago.

“So we’re upgrading the entire IT system and designing it for today’s world.”

Robin described the donation as a ‘lifeline’ and was grateful for all the support the nurseries had received over the years.

He also had praise for all staff and volunteers and especially wanted to pay tribute to Lyn Perkins, 75, a volunteer of more than 10 years who died at the end of last year.

He said Lyn had been ‘brilliant’ at looking after the old IT systems and was missed by everyone at the nurseries.

Robin added: “We’re desperately trying to replace him and looking for more volunteers. We really rely on our volunteers – they do so much hard work.”

Robin said the organisation was actively looking for people with web, IT and marketing skills, and new trustees.

For more information visit www.braywickheath.co.uk