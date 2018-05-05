Maidenhead's Autism Group benefits from Louis Baylis Trust grant

Young people on the autistic spectrum have been enjoying The Autism Group’s special interest activity clubs, which have been given a cash boost by the Louis Baylis Trust.

The Autism Group runs four Saturday clubs offering people aged nine to 25 the chance to enjoy special

interests in small, friendly and well-structured groups, supported by experienced staff and volunteers.

A total of £800 was put towards these clubs by the Louis Baylis Trust as part of its December 2017 grants and donations.

Activities on offer from the group include arts and crafts, Pokemon and console gaming.

Charity manager Tricia Kempton said: “Many of our young people on the autistic spectrum find it difficult to access mainstream social activities and this can leave them feeling isolated.

“We work closely with parents to ensure we fully understand the individual needs of our club members and it is fantastic to see them enjoying the activities, building confidence and making friends.”

Tricia added: “We rely on small grants and fundraising throughout the year to pour profits back into running our clubs and we are immensely grateful to the Advertiser’s Charitable Trust for their support.”

Autism affects families and friends of people on the spectrum, which is why the Autism Group strives to offer parents and carers a valuable source of support.

Parent Martina Keyte said: “The club leaders and volunteers are all fun, kind,

welcoming and full of motivation and energy and really take the time to get to know their young people and help them in whichever way possible. It’s also giving parents a few hours of respite and time to spend with siblings, for example.”

The Autism Group also offers free parent training and home visits, funded by the NHS, together with more informal social opportunities to meet other parents and carers.