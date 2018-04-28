Trust donation helps Norden Farm to 'go the extra mile'

A £2,500 donation from the Louis Baylis Charitable Trust helps the town’s art centre ‘go the extra mile’.

Norden Farm Centre for the Arts received the donation in December and the money went towards supporting the centre’s annual Jump In! Arts Festival, which happened across the Easter holidays.

The centre is built on the site of an ancient farm and includes an art gallery, studio theatre and an auditorium for film and live performances that caters for about 150 events per season.

In addition there is a cafe bar, a Georgian farmhouse and 18th-century longbarn.

Robyn Bunyan, education manager at Norden Farm, said more than 5,500 people had engaged with the festival this year – a 17 per cent rise.

“The work I do really depends on funding and that grant is a lifeline,” she said.

“So without that support we wouldn’t be able to engage with the community in the same way.”

Throughout the festival there are daily arts and craft classes, as well as music and dance.

Robyn added: “The project aims to inspire children, young people and families to try something new, to join in, get active and get involved, and with the support of the Baylis Trust we have been able to continue to deliver a programme of events which fosters and celebrates children’s creativity.

“We rely on the kind support of trusts and foundations to continue to be able to bring the community together to enjoy and experience high quality arts events.

“The Baylis Trust’s support has played an important role at ensuring the work which Norden Farm is creating is able to reach out to the local community, and for that we are hugely grateful.”