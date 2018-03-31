Maidenhead Drama Festival gets grant from Louis Baylis Trust

An event which attracts actors of all ages will get a boost again this year thanks to a grant from the Louis Baylis Trust.

The Maidenhead Drama Festival is set to take place for the 71st year this May at Norden Farm.

It sees groups take to the stage to perform one-act plays and is open to amateur and youth groups.

Last year more than 70 people performed at the festival, which is also the first round of the All England Theatre Festival, a national event.

The winning group goes through to a southern round of the competition, which is also being held in Maidenhead this year.

The festival has received a £1,500 grant from the trust – which owns the Advertiser – to go towards renting Norden Farm for five days, a professional adjudicator and publicity costs.

Festival chairwoman Carol Hennessy expects about 500 people to be involved in this year's event, including audience members and participants.

“It is a great way of encouraging people in acting,” she said.

“For young people it is often the first opportunity they have had to perform on a real stage and for adult groups it is a great way to try something new.

“We often get people who have not directed before. It is a good way to start as it is a short play.”

The festival will take place from May 8-12.

Find out more about the event at maidenhead-drama-festival.co.uk