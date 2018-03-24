Link Foundation receives £2,000 from Louis Baylis Trust

More than 50 families have been helped thanks to a £2,000 donation from The Louis Baylis Trust.

The Link Foundation, based in Draymans Lane, Marlow, provides practical assistance to children and families.

The donation from the trust, which owns the Advertiser, has been spent to provide cots, beds and bedding to families identified as being ‘in need’ through the foundation’s partners.

Chairman Una Loughrey said these children would otherwise be sleeping on mattresses on the floor.

Each month The Link Foundation receives applications from referees who are representatives from the local area who are happy to act on behalf of families. These can be doctors, health visitors, headteachers or citizens advice officers, who are often the first to identify a need within a family.

Una said The Link Foundation has been operating for more than 11 years but over the last few years people’s needs have been getting even more basic.

She added: “We really hope it makes a difference in children’s lives who are already having a difficult time anyway. But a lot more are coming back for extra help.”

Una said the foundation seems to get more referrals these days which is in some part down to the fact it is more well known but, since the rearrangements to the benefits system there have been a lot more requests for things like food vouchers.

“But it’s nice getting letters back from families saying what a difference it has made,” added Una.

If you think The Link Foundation might be able to help, you need to contact one of the referees mentioned above like your GP or visit www.linkfoundation.co.uk for more information.