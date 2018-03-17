Lions Club receives £1,000 from Advertiser owner for prostate cancer awareness event

A potentially life-saving event was helped with a donation from Advertiser owner the Louis Baylis Trust.

On Thursday, March 1, the Lions Club of Maidenhead held its third Prostate Cancer Awareness Evening at Maidenhead Town Hall.

A donation of £1,000 helped ensure 350 tests could be carried out, though about 130 had to be turned away after the bad weather made the organisers worried the urologists would struggle to get home.

Information about future test events has been made available to those who missed out. Ken Elvin, a Lions Club member and former president who applied for the grant, said the event aimed to ‘promote awareness of prostate cancer much in the same away the girls have done with breast cancer’.

“The prostate awareness was something that we started because prostate cancer was kind of an unknown disease,” he said, adding he hoped they could ‘catch it before it kills people’.

The event targeted men in the ‘at risk’ group – those over 45 – and allowed them to take a free blood test.

Medical professionals were on hand to provide advice.

The Lions have found from experience that eight to 10 per cent of men tested are referred to a doctor for further examination.

The group’s members raise money for worthwhile causes.

“The Lions spend the money that they raise, 85-90 per cent, locally, but they also support the Lions Club International Foundation, which works in the underprivileged countries,” Ken said.

The Louis Baylis Trust money ensured the event could go ahead without funds being taken away from the other worthy events and causes the Lions fund.

The Shanly Foundation also donated, and the Royal Borough allowed the use of its Desborough Suite free of charge.

Visit www.maidenheadlions. org.uk for more details on the club.