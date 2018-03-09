Timbertown organiser thanks Louis Baylis Trust for £2,000 grant

A £2,000 donation from Advertiser owner the Louis Baylis Trust will help keep a children’s event accessible to all.

Timbertown is an annual event held at The Moor, Maidenhead, where children get to build an entire town out of wood.

The donation from the trust means that the entry fee can be kept at £7.50 a day, allowing all children to join in the fun.

Timbertown secretary Harrie Hayworth said: “Timbertown has become very much a part of Maidenhead.

“It has become a part of our summer holiday here, so I think there would be a lot of disappointed people if we didn’t have it.

“The donation helps us to run the event and still make sure it’s affordable for everyone. Without it, the entry fee would need to go up to ensure we can cover the costs and keep Timbertown going, so we’re very grateful for it.”

Founded in 1984, Timbertown had 350 participants aged six to 11 last year, and many people who took part as children in the past come back to volunteer as adults and teenagers.

Harrie said: “I think the fact that people keep coming back shows how much it means to the community.

“It’s very special to us, myself and my family, and I think it’s very special to those families that come every year as well.

“People plan their holidays around Timbertown – that’s how much it means to them.”

This year’s event, from Saturday, August 25 to Wednesday, August 29, promises to be bigger and better than last time.

Harrie has urged teenagers and adults to volunteer to help run the event. He said: “It’s a good way for teenagers to come and learn about working with other people, and learn some new skills too.

“It’s a great event and it’s made by the volunteers.”

People who want to volunteer for this year’s Timbertown should email timber.town@yahoo.co.uk