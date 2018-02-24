Louis Baylis Trust grant helps set up free girls' cricket taster sessions

Free cricket sessions for girls are being offered by Maidenhead and Bray Cricket Club (MBCC) with the help of a £510 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust.

During the summer, 50 to 60 girls aged seven to 16 play for the club, which practises at The Piggott School, Wargrave.

Throughout April, the club will hold free taster sessions to try and get more girls into the sport. Tameena Hussain, manager of the girls’ teams, said: “We really want to encourage girls to try it, see how they like it and hopefully develop it from there.”

The 29-year-old says the sport is opening up to girls and that opportunities are much more common compared to her school days.

She said: “Cricket wasn’t really openly available to us at school when I was there, it’s only really become available on the curriculum over the past three or so years.

“Now it’s being played everywhere.”

The software engineer, who only got into cricket in her early twenties, said as well as providing a chance to explore a new sport, the club also provides a chance to make new friends.

“We want to be the best we can be and we help each other,” she said “At the same time the most important thing is that we have some fun. It’s much more than just playing a sport, it’s a new group of friends.”

Tameena says the club plays T20 cricket, which is much shorter in length, so people are not put off by time commitments.

Taster sessions will run on Tuesdays from 6.30pm to 8pm from April 3 to May 1 at The Piggott School, in Twyford Road, Wargrave.

Booking is essential – email TameenaHussain@ gmail.com for more details.