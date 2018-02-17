Maidenhead Festival gets £6k from Louis Baylis Trust

A £6,000 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust will go towards the running of this year’s Maidenhead Festival.

The largest free public event in Maidenhead needs about £36,000 each year.

Maidenhead Festival has been running in the town in its present form since 2012 and sees up to 8,000 people gather in Kidwells Park for two days of entertainment.

Previously it was the Maidenhead Carnival, which started in the 1990s.

This year, the festival again received a £6,000 boost from the Louis Baylis Trust which will go towards the main stage, including lighting and sound equipment.

“It is really, really popular, but without the support of the Louis Baylis Trust and other supporters we wouldn’t be able to run it,” said Lisa Hunter, chairman of the festival committee.

“It is a celebration of our town and one of the brilliant things about it is because it’s free anybody and everybody can come.

“Maidenhead is a brilliant place to live, but sometimes it is seen as Windsor’s secondary sister and things like the festival show we have a lot to offer.”

Money for the festival comes from donations, sponsorship and stall sales.

New for this year will be a circus show on both days and activities including go- karting for children.

The event will also feature two days of music performers with a headline concert and fireworks on the Saturday night.

A huge range of sideshows, stalls and food will also be on offer for visitors.

The festival will take place in Kidwells Park on the weekend of July 21-22.