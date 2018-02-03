Elizabeth House receives Baylis Trust grant for renovations

The ‘go-to centre’ for independent elderly people in Cookham has renovated its interior after being given £2,000 by the Louis Baylis Trust.

Elizabeth House, which offers companionship, support and activities, is one of the charities to benefit from the trust’s grants.

The charity put the latest one towards removing the inner walls of its Station Road site’s lift shaft and rebuilding them with steelwork before adding a new lift.

Elizabeth House trustee and honorary secretary Stephanie Diggon said: “Elizabeth House is the go-to centre in Cookham for independent seniors.

“A home from home, Elizabeth House helps local residents thrive in their later years.”

She added: “The Baylis Trust has been an important source of funds for capital projects at Elizabeth House.

“In the last few years they have contributed towards our kitchen refurbishment, the purchase of chairs for the dayroom, replacing an aging boiler system and making good the lift shaft prior to the installation of a new lift.”

Besides being a club for over 60s, the venue, which is managed day-to-day by Miriam Blazey, regularly hosts art exhibitions and functions as a gallery.

Stephanie said: “Drawing its support from the local community, Elizabeth House is the best possible example of a community caring for its older members.

“Our income comes from subscriptions – £25 per year – lunch money and room rentals; support for our own fundraising activities and grants and donations from local people and organisations to meet our day-to-day costs of £70,000 per year.

“For major projects we apply to grant-giving bodies for additional funds – and Louis Baylis Trust has been a consistent supporter of Elizabeth House.”