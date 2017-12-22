Cracker Appeal spreads festive cheer with donations to charities and organisations

Dozens of groups will spread festive cheer this Christmas as they carve up turkeys and cash awards as part of the Advertiser’s Cracker Appeal.

The 40 donated birds, from Copas TraditionalTurkeys in Cookham, were handed out during a presentation at the Magnet Leisure Centre on Tuesday, along with nearly £10,000 in cash awards. The appeal supports a range of charities and good causes, including helping to pay for Christmas parties for the elderly. It holds two main fundraising events – a Cracker Summer Challenge, held at Braywick Park, and the Cracker Winter Challenge, held at the Magnet Leisure Centre.

Since the Advertiser Cracker Appeal started 22 years ago more than 1,300 turkeys have been donated and a £281,000 has been raised for charities, groups for elderly people and children’s organisations.

Jason Baylis, chairman of Baylis Media Ltd, which publishes the Advertiser, said: “This year we have raised a grand total of £9,850.

“This money will support 36 groups and organisations, benefiting about 2,500 people.

“In two more years we’ll reach £300,000.

“As well as funding Christmas parties for these groups, money raised also allows them to go on day trips and hold various events throughout the year. “For the majority of the organisations involved these things would not be possible without the support they receive from the appeal.”

Jason also thanked the Magnet Leisure Centre, the Shanly Foundation and Copas for their support.

The Windsor and Maidenhead Starfish Swimming Club received £325.

Club chairman Andrew McCabe said: “We’re putting it towards an identity for the club, branded swimwear at competitions and stuff like that.”

Rita Sheppard, Kath Risi and Arthur Ennett accepted a turkey and £210 on behalf of the residents at Polehampton Court in Twyford.

They were looking forward to throwing a Christmas party at the sheltered accommodation.

Philip West, chairman of East Berkshire Down Syndrome Support Group, picked up £162.50.

He said some of the award will go towards its Christmas party and a summer camp next year.