BCA team ready for Advertiser Cracker Challenge

Dodgeball and an obstacle relay race are what the BCA team is most looking forward to tackling in this year’s Cracker Challenge.

The sporty team of 10 from the Berkshire College of Agriculture, in Burchetts Green Lane, has been preparing for the charity challenge with fitness bootcamp sessions before work.

The Advertiser Cracker Challenge, which raises money for the Cracker Appeal, will see teams battle it out in mental and physical tests and proceeds from the event go to charities and other good causes in the community.

Nicole Onyett, head of sport and education at the college, said they decided to enter

because it is a great cause.

She said: “We all take part in our own sport and fitness activities although we have been doing some additional morning bootcamp sessions before work as well as working on our teamwork skills.”

This year the event will take place at the Magnet Leisure Centre in Holmanleaze on Thursday, December 7 at 6pm.

Nicole said their biggest strength as a team is their sporting background and ‘passion to win’. She added: “The great thing about our team though is it’s extremely diverse and made up of people from a range of ages and backgrounds so we should have all the rounds covered.”

Last year, the appeal, which pays for Christmas lunches and parties for community groups, raised £10,000.

It supported 45 groups and organisations, benefiting 2,271 people.

A total of £1,200 of that came from last December’s Cracker Challenge.

Companies interested in entering a team can email Louisa Mace, one of the event’s organisers, at louisam@baylismedia.co.uk