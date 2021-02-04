Public notices: Road closures in Maidenhead this month

Several town centre road closures are set to affect Maidenhead later this month. See below for some of the public notices that were published in the Advertiser this week.

Traffic and Roads:

A major through road is set to close for evening works later in February. Oldfield Road will be shut to all traffic between 8pm and 6am from Monday, February 22 to Thursday, February 25 while junction modification enabling works take place.

The road will be closed for its entire length, from the junction with A4 Bridge Road through to the junction with Kingsquarter.

Another town centre road will be closing in the evenings starting next week. Park Street will be closed each night from 8pm to 5am starting on Monday and continuing until Wednesday.

The closure will allow road resurfacing works to go ahead.

A section of St Marks Crescent will also be shut off while a telecoms pole is installed.

On Monday, February 22 and Tuesday, February 23, the short section of highway between Courthouse Road and Havelock Road will be shut between 9.30am and 3.30pm. This section of road is home to a small avenue of shops, including Londis and Age Concern.

Further out in Bisham, Dungrove Hill Lane will be shut for its entire length on Thursday, February 25, from 9am to 3pm, while replacement gully covers are installed.

Meanwhile, in Hurley, a section of Shepherds Lane will be shut from Monday to Friday next week. The stretch between the junction with High Street and Hurley Close will be closed to all vehicles at all hours of the day while SSE network reinforcement works take place.

Nearby in Woodlands Park, Cherry Garden Lane is also set to close from tomorrow (Friday) until Wednesday, February 24, from 8pm to 6pm. The road will close between the junctions with the A4 and Breadcroft Lane.

Planning:

Cookham Dean Primary School has put in an application to build a new external canopy. The school in Bigfrith Lane plans to build the new structure adjacent to the school hall building.

An application has also been made in Waltham St Lawrence seeking to prove that a mobile home being used as a self-contained residential dwelling is lawful.

An application for a certificate of lawfulness regarding the home in Twyford Road, which has been occupied since 2016, will be considered by the council’s planning officers.

